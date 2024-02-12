‘Only God Would Have Saved Tinubu From Koboko If He Attended AFCON Final’ – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has offered a unique perspective on President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Cote d’Ivoire, suggesting that it was perhaps divine intervention that saved the President from potential public ire.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Elephants of Ivory Coast clinched victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the highly anticipated match, securing their third AFCON title in a dramatic turn of events that left many Nigerian fans disheartened.

In a post on X, Sani remarked, “If the President has attended that Match, na only God go save am from una koboko,” indicating that the reaction from Nigerians towards President Tinubu could have been less than favorable had he been present at the match, especially in light of the Super Eagles’ defeat.

The journey to the final was a rollercoaster for the Ivorian team, who had a lacklustre performance in the group stages, managing only one win against two losses, including a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria and a shocking 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

This led to the dismissal of their coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, and the appointment of Emerse Fae, under whom the team staged a remarkable turnaround to win the championship.

The final match itself was a showcase of Ivory Coast’s dominance, with the team enjoying a significant majority of ball possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. In contrast, the Super Eagles struggled to impose themselves on the game, a fact underscored by their limited possession and shots on goal.