‘My Govt Here To Make Dreams Come True’ – Tinubu Reacts To Nigeria’s AFCON Loss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their tenacious performance in the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night.

Reacting in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the team, the coach, the crew, and the entire management team for their hard work, assiduity, and sacrifice to come this far in the tournament.

He acknowledged the hurdles they consistently surpassed with steadily improving performance as they pulled through to the finals.

The President urged Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasizing that “we won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by our grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play.”

Tinubu added: “Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love.

“To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit. My administration is here to make dreams come true.”