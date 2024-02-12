Insecurity: NASS Working Towards Community Policing – Bamidele Opeyemi

Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, has disclosed that the National Assembly is working on legislative frameworks to allow the establishment of community policing in Nigeria.

The Senator said this is in response to the challenges of insecurity affecting the nation.

According to him, the time has come more than ever for community policing to be entrenched in the interest of Nigerians and in order to secure the lives and property of the citizens and other residents.

Naija News reports that Bamidele made the disclosure while speaking on behalf of all the individuals who received honorary doctorate degrees during the convocation ceremony at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He added that the lawmakers are also focusing on strengthening intelligence-gathering efforts to monitor the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

The Senator emphasized the need for the local government council authorities, traditional rulers, and community leaders to rally local vigilantes, hunters, and capable young individuals in safeguarding their communities and territories.

Bamidele said, “More than ever before, the National Assembly is working tirelessly to provide the necessary legislative framework to strengthen community policing and multi-level security architecture.

“Developing such a legal framework has become imperative at this time in our history. This plan is in the overriding public interest of safeguarding the security of lives and property, the stability of our democracy and the progress of our fatherland.

“The cases of abduction, killings, maiming, population displacement and disruption of socio-economic activities in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara in recent times have called for an urgent and decisive action by all state actors and other stakeholders.”