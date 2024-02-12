EFCC Arrests Four Brothers, 30 Others For Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has announced the arrest of four brothers and thirty other individuals for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, announced this in a statement on Monday, revealing that the suspects were apprehended by commission agents in Enugu State.

“The all-male suspects were arrested on Friday, February 9, 2024, in an intelligence-driven sting operation at various locations within Enugu State,” he said.

Naija News reports that the brothers who were taken into custody were identified by Oyewale as Egbo Chukwuebuka, Egbo Favour Chibuike, Egbo Francis, and Egbo Victor.

Among the thirty suspects taken into custody are the following: Treasure Ugwueze Osinachi, Ejiakor John Chidiebere, Kingsley Dugwu Olisa, Uche Divine, Ani Callistus, Ekpe Chigbo, Eze Eric, Nnaemeka Gabriel, George Tochukwu, and Uche Divine.

Other names are: Agada; Okwudili Mmoyekwe John; Tochukwu Nwankwo Firminus; Uzor Obi Godson; and Ebuka Ike Comas. Daniel Olema; Sunday John Cross; Odoh Collins Nnabuike; Okeke Harrison; Oriasotie Presley Meshack; Ekperechi David Ebube; Ugwu Ebuka Sebastian; Eli Izuchukwu Ogbonna; Martins Chinedu Ugwu; Aloysius Chibuike Alphonsus; and Miracle Ifeson Obiora.

The EFCC further reported that various exotic cars and cell phones were among the goods found on the accused.

The suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.