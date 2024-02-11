Why Men Go Crazy For Plus-size Women – Nollywood Actress Reveals

A Nollywood actress and plus-size model, Sarah Day, has revealed why men often go crazy for plus-size women.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via her Instagram page, averred that plus-size ladies are confident and comfortable with their skin-big bodies.

She also noted that plus-size ladies are super hot and often catch the attention of many men.

She said, “Plus-size ladies are confident and comfortable in their skin- big bodies are beautiful because they have natural confidence, which usually develops confidence over time, and it’s hard-earned confidence.

“Two, Plus-size ladies’ curves are super-hot. They are all about curves, curves, and more curves, that’s why? Well, There’s something about a shapely figure, individual style, and, again, confidence and amazing, it’s wild.

“Three, plus-size ladies have got butts to die for. If a guy doesn’t turn his head when a hot BBW (Big Black Woman) walks by wearing leggings, a body con dress, a pant, or any nice outfits, he’s blind.”

In other news, popular Nigerian actor Adam A. Zango has disclosed that he is currently undergoing treatment for depression after his separation from his wife.

Naija News recalls that following several months of family discord, the marriage between the actor and Safiyya Umar Chalawa came to an abrupt end in April 2023.

Adam Zango has, since the incident, gone awol.

Speaking, however, in a recent interview with journalists, Zango candidly discussed his challenges, acknowledging his withdrawal from daily activities and his pursuit of self-reflection.

He shared the difficulties he faced, which included conflicts with colleagues in the industry, family problems, and societal misinterpretations of his statements.

Zango admitted that these pressures caused him to lose focus and grapple with a mental health crisis.