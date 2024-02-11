Otedola, Wale Tinubu React To Death Of Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

A Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Femi Otedola, has shared his last moment with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Naija News reports that Wigwe alongside his wife and son were on board an ill-fated helicopter that crashed near the Nevada border in California, United States on Friday.

Also on board the chopper were the former chairman of Nigeria Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbajo, and two others.

However, the management of Access Holdings Plc confirmed the death of Wigwe in a statement via its official X handle on Sunday.

Minutes after the official confirmation of Wigwe’s death, Otedola, in a short message posted on X on Sunday, described the death as a loss of “a banking genius, stating that he will cherish the memories of time spent together.

The billionaire recalled how the late Wigwe hosted him and fellow businessman and the Chairman of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, in his new built home two weeks before his death.

Otesdola stated that he will cherish and fondly remember his memories of time spent together with him over the years.

He said: “Exactly two weeks ago, Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.

“Herbie, we will all miss you. Your leagcy will live on forever.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time.”

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive of Ondo Plc, Wale Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of Wigwe.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday, Tinubu said Wigwe was not just a friend to him but a loyalist and so much more to many others.

He wrote: “With a heavy heart, I say farewell to my good friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and his son.

“While we all must pay the ultimate price, the premature departure of this honourable gentleman, family man, and banking entrepreneur extraordinaire from the lives of those who knew, respected and loved him is deeply tragic.

“Many years ago, we envisioned building indigenous global brands together and faced many challenges in this pursuit. It was the pride of all to see @theaccesscorp @myaccessbank become the financial behemoths they are today. The next phase in his life was actualising his passion for developing the next generation via the Wigwe University. It’s saddening knowing that he is no longer here to steer this vision.

“A devout family man, he shared an unbreakable bond with his wife, Chizoba and his priority was always his children and extended family. Death is truly a reminder of the fragility of life; the jolt we need to ensure our time here is well spent and leaves a resounding impact on all.

“Herbert was not just a friend to me but a loyalist and so much more to many others – he will be greatly missed. May His and the souls of his beloved Wife Chizoba and Son Chizi Rest in Peace. May his family and friends find comfort in blessed memories of him.

“From Him we came, to Him we shall return. May our Good Lord forgive their sins as there is none without sin, and admit them into the heavens.

“Herbie Oooo ……. Brother…… till we meet again.🙏🏿”