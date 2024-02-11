Ex-Minister Chidoka Reveals Last Moment With Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has revealed his last moments with the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Naija News had reported on Saturday that Wigwe was feared dead when a helicopter conveying him and five others to Las Vegas crashed on Friday night near the California-Nevada border in the US.

It was gathered that apart from Wigwe, his wife, his son, and three other people are believed to have died in the crash.

Reacting to the sad incident in a post via his X handle on Saturday, Chidoka said he requested to be part of Wigwe’s trip to the USA, which he jokingly turned down.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said since he left office, the deceased has been his strong supporter and friend, adding that his wife was at his wedding 22 years ago.

He wrote: “We had an appointment for last Thursday. ‘Osita, I will fly into Abuja with the VC on Thursday; after our meeting, I will leave for the US,’ I said. ‘Herbert, wetin they pursue you, you travel a lot these days, biko take me along.’ He laughed and said, ‘Osita, you can’t keep up with my pace. Just enjoy your peace.

“We laughed and said goodbyes. It was the last goodbye. He couldn’t make it on Thursday.

“Since I left public office, he has been a strong supporter and friend. His wife Chizoba was at my wedding 22 years ago.

“His son looked up to me as his parents literally handed him over to me for mentorship.

“I am alone in the dark, wondering, is that it? Should we remain fearless? Somebody should tell me something.”