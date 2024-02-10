Hungarian President, Katalin Novak Resigns After Child Abuser Pardon Controversy

Hungarian President, Katalin Novak has announced her resignation amidst intense public backlash following her decision to pardon a man convicted of child sexual abuse.

Naija News understands that President Novak had granted a pardon to a man who had served part of his sentence for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

This decision, however, ignited public outrage, with many criticizing it as insensitive and undermining efforts to protect children.

Opposition parties, civil society groups, and even members of Novak’s own party condemned the pardon and called for her resignation.

Facing mounting pressure and potential impeachment proceedings, Novak chose to step down, stating her commitment to “national unity” and her belief that her resignation would “alleviate the tensions.”

Naija News understands that Novak announced her resignation on Saturday (today).

This event marks a major political shift in Hungary, potentially impacting the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. It highlights the enduring sensitivity regarding child protection issues and the public’s demand for accountability.