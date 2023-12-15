Tinubu Receives Hungary, Rwanda Ambassadors-Designate In Aso Rock (Photos)

President Tinubu has begun considering the names on the list of prospective Nigerian Ambassadors to various countries worldwide.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a high-ranking official in the nation’s foreign service stated that one of those being considered for the top diplomatic jobs is the Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola, who will be designated Nigeria’s ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies.

The source further noted that the Tinubu administration was keen on deploying technocrats and captains of industry as its front persons in foreign lands.

Yes, the President has the list and is considering it already. In fact, one of those I saw on the list is Fola Adeola, the Founder of GTB. He is being considered as the Nigerian ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies,” the source said.

There are politicians on the list I saw. But the President is reserving many of the slots for technocrats, people who have built a strong reputation in their respective fields and who have built companies employing thousands of Nigerians. We need people who can use their influence to secure deals and partnerships for the benefit of their country.

“It is not a new thing. When choosing envoys, the most developed economies send their best hands for those jobs. And Tinubu is following that path.

“For example, Adeola is an investor and is not a strange face on the foreign scene and the global business community. He knows them, and they know him. And he is not the only one. You can see that this speaks of the administration’s pursuit of more Foreign Direct Investment.”