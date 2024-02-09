Two Kogi Polytechnic Students Die Of Generator Fumes

Two individuals studying at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, tragically lost their lives due to the inhalation of fumes emitted by a power-generating set.

It was gathered that the generator set was positioned near the window of the deceased’s apartment overnight. Hence, the smoke choked them to death.

Confirming the tragic incident to journalists via a telephone conversation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, revealed that the deceased have been identified as Bilikisu Eleojo, aged 20, and Ibrahim Haliru.

According to him, the generating set had been placed in close proximity to the victims’ window, causing them to unknowingly inhale the toxic fumes while they were asleep.

Tragically, they passed away before daybreak.

The lifeless bodies of the two individuals were discovered in their room by concerned neighbours in the early hours of Thursday, Naija News learnt.

“There were three students from Kogi State Polytechnic inside the room. One Bilikisu Tijani Eleojo, 20 years old, Ibrahim Haliru, and Mercy Ojochegbe.

“When they slept inside their room, a generating set was switched on close to the window of their apartment.

“They all slept off and inhaled carbon monoxide as a result of the generating set that was switched on.

“Bilikisu Tijani Eleojo and Ibrahim Haliru were already dead when neighbours discovered the sad incident in the morning while Mercy Ojochegbe, who was still breathing, was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“The incident was reported at the ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force Lokoja and investigation is ongoing,” Aya told The PUNCH.

Residents were reminded of the utmost importance of maintaining a vigilant attitude towards safety in order to prevent any potential incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning within their homes.