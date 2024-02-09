AFCON 2023: Troost-Ekong Equals Keshi’s Goal Record

William Troost-Ekong has matched late Stephen Keshi’s record as the highest-scoring defender in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) history.

In Nigeria’s semifinal triumph over South Africa on Wednesday night, the centre-back netted his fourth goal of the AFCON finals.

Keshi, a former coach and captain of the Super Eagles, was the only other defender to have scored as many goals at the tournament.

Naija News reports that Troost-Ekong started his AFCON goal-scoring feat in Nigeria’s 2-1 semi-final triumph over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the AFCON 2019 tournament, in Egypt, scoring one of the two goals that saw Nigeria to the final.

Two years ago in a group match in Cameroon against Sudan, the 30-year-old doubled his goal tally.

In the current AFCON 2023 finals in Cote d’Ivoire, the PAOK Salonica player has scored twice, helping the Super Eagles through to the final of the tournament.

Troost-Ekong has played 70 games for the Super Eagles and scored six goals.

A former Osun State Commissioner for Works, Remi Omowaiye, has issued a cautionary advice to Nigerians suffering from hypertension, advising them to steer clear of the upcoming final match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) next Sunday.

This warning comes in the wake of reports that some football fans succumbed to shock during the semi-final clash where the Super Eagles of Nigeria triumphed over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In a statement released in Osogbo, Omowaiye shared his own experience of anxiety during the semi-final, especially during the tense moments when Nigeria had a penalty awarded against them towards the end of the game.

Reflecting on his reaction, he disclosed his decision to avoid watching the final match live, opting instead to view the replay after knowing the outcome, to spare himself the emotional and physical stress.

He emphasized the importance of acknowledging and paying tribute to the dedicated supporters, asserting that those who passed away in such circumstances deserve recognition and remembrance.