Why I Will Not Attend RHOL2 Reunion – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has announced that she is backing out of the Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 Reunion.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known on Thursday in a post via her Instagram page.

Recall that during the show, Iyabo Ojo was subjected to social media attacks over claims that she was bullying her colleagues, Laura Ikeji and Faith Morey, on the show.

The thespian later apologised after the show, insisting that she was only acting, and the show organisers also excluded episodes of the show where Laura and Faith bullied her.

However, in a social media post, Iyabo said she would not attend the show’s reunion after several discussions with her children and partner, Paul Okoye.

She wrote, “After a lot of back and forth, i choose to listen to my family, loved ones, most especially my man and my children, and also the brands I work with, so I will not be attending the RHOLagos2 reunion.”

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo has vowed to stop reading her direct messages (DM) on her social media handles.

The thespian explained that she made the decision to protect her sanity.

Ojo, who is known for speaking against ills in the society, lamented that her DMs are filled with people crying out for help.

She asserted that hardship, acute depression, insomnia, and drug intake are the vices causing insecurity, irrational behavior, and mental health in the society.

The thespian disclosed that her DM is a testimonial to these facts, hence, her decision to stay away from her DMs for some time.

She prayed that God grants the government the wisdom to do right by the people before it’s too late.