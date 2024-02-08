Senate Gives Tinubu’s Minister Seven Days Ultimatum To Explain How Over N100 Billion Gas Project Fund Was Disbursed

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has being given seven days to give details of the award and disbursement of over N100 billion to companies engaged in the handling of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (PCNG) projects allegedly done in breach of the Public Procurement Act 2017.

The Senate asked the Minister to provide comprehensive records of the award and disbursement of over N100 billion and list of companies engaged in the handling of the project.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas Resources, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, (PDP) Cross River North, stated this via a letter.

The request for the details is coming on the heels of fresh plan by the PCNG to release another N130 billion to unspecified number of companies.

The letter asking the finance minister to furnish the committee with details of the award and disbursement of over N100 billion was sequel to a fresh petition by a group, known as Good Governance and Transparency Front, which accused chairman of the steering committee of presidential CNG initiative of approving the disbursement of the funds to cronies without following the due process and the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The Committee letter reads, ”I am writing to request for comprehensive brief regarding the utilization of the sum of N100 billion allocated by the federal government for the development of gas infrastructure aimed at providing Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, to Nigerians as an alternative to fossil fuels.

“The committee is seeking detailed information on the process followed in the award and disbursement of funds to the companies benefiting from the allocation.

”I would appreciate insight into the compliance of these processes with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

”Specifically, the committee is interested in understanding the steps taken in the opening of bids, the qualification criteria applied, and the subsequent award of contracts to the selected companies.

”Transparency and adherence to due process are crucial aspects in ensuring public trust and accountability in such initiatives.

“Kindly provide documentation and details regarding the companies that received funding, outlining the specific projects or initiatives they are undertaking to promote the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country.

“I believe this information will be invaluable for our committee’s oversight responsibilities and contribute to ensuring the success and effectiveness of government ‘s efforts in promoting alternative energy sources.

“I appreciate your attention on this matter and look forward to receiving the requested information in seven days from the date of receipt.

“The requested information should please be submitted in soft copy and 30 sets of hard copy to the clerk of the committee.”