Fire Guts Anambra Local Govt Secretariat

There was an inferno at the section of the Dunukofia Local Government Area secretariat building in Ukpo, Dunukofia, Anambra State, on Wednesday, Naija News learnt.

The fire was reportedly caused by bush burning in close proximity to the local government secretariat.

Reports obtained by this news platform on Thursday morning revealed that two separate fire outbreaks were also recorded at the Timber Market in Nnewi and behind the Sinai Gas Plant in Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

These fires occurred at different times on Tuesday and were eventually brought under control by the Anambra State Fire Service.

Confirming the events, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Martin Agbili, said the incident at the LG secretariat started at approximately 6:53 pm on Wednesday.

“At about 18:53hrs (6.53 pm) of Wednesday, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a heavy fire outbreak at Dunukofia.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant Firefighters to the scene of the fire and fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the fire was a bush fire which was started by unknown person(s) and encroached into the local government council secretariat.

“During the firefighting operations, we were able to control and extinguish the fire and prevent it from destroying a lot of things at the local government council.

“We withdrew from the fire scene at about 20:30hrs after fighting the fire to a standstill and calming the situation.

“It is also important that we clear all bushes around our environment, especially at this dry season and harmattan, to avoid ‘had I known’. Fire kills but you can prevent it,” Agbili told The PUNCH.