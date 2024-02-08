Baby Factory Busted In Anambra, Five Pregnant Girls Rescued

Security personnel have rescued five pregnant girls during a raid on a baby factory at Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the Anambra State Ministry of Health and the state’s security services worked together to carry out the rescue operations.

The baby factory was found to be a base for child trafficking even though it was operating as a hospital, according to information provided to journalists on Wednesday by the state’s Health Commissioner Afam Obidike.

He identified the facility as ‘Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity located on a road along the Tansian University, Umunya.

He said, “We found that some hospitals that are not registered are operating in the state. We have created data that will capture the hospitals in the state so that people will be able to have quality, good healthcare.

“Unfortunately, in one of the hospitals that we came for inspection, we found out that in our data system, they were not registered. We came here to verify and look at what is happening.”

He added that the facility was not registered with the government of the state of Anambra and that seven of the on-duty nurses fled.

The commissioner stated that the victims ranged in age from 14 to 21 and emphasized Governor Charles Soludo’s resolve to address the menace.

“Unfortunately, the hospital is not registered and activities are suspected to be very fraudulent. So we decided to just see the senior doctor in the hospital and all the seven nurses.

“They locked us outside. Before they opened the gate, they followed the back and ran away. Seven to eight of them ran away. We saw little girls here that are pregnant, some of them ranging from 14, 15, 16 and 21 years,” the commissioner said.