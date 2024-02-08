AFCON: FG Hails Super Eagles Victory Against South Africa

The Federal Government has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semi-final in Ivory Coast.

Naija News reports that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time with the Super Eagles winning on penalties. The three-time champions will meet either host Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday.

Shortly after the game, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the Super Eagles’ triumph.

“The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold African and global football,” the minister was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

The minister described Nigeria’s performance as legendary.

Idris stated that the Super Eagles demonstrated exceptional talent, determination, and teamwork throughout the match, exemplifying the real spirit of Nigerian football.

The minister added that the Super Eagles are inches away from claiming the coveted AFCON trophy for Nigeria due to their unwavering passion in their quest for success.

“Idris said as the Super Eagles look forward to the final match, the nation, and the government stand firmly behind them while expressing confidence in their ability to emerge victorious and bring home the African Nations Cup trophy once again,” according to the release.

The minister emphasized that the Super Eagles represent the ambitions and dreams of a whole nation and urged all Nigerians to continue rooting for them as they go for glory in the final match against either Ivory Coast or DR Congo on Sunday.