Video: You Thief, I Give You Three Days To Do DNA – Mohbad’s Mother Makes Shocking Revelation About Father

The mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that his father, Joseph Aloba, is not the biological father.

Naija News reports that the grieving mother, in a recorded call making rounds online, alleged that Joseph is using Mohbad’s death as a means of clout chasing and soliciting financial help from Nigerians.

While raining curses on Joseph Aloba, she also insisted that a DNA test would prove that he is not Mohbad’s biological father, adding he has never cared about the children except for using them to raise funds for himself.

In her words, “Is it justice for Mohbad you’re looking for? Is he your sibling? Do you want justice or you’re trying to steal money.

“You’re disturbing Nigerians; dribbling them left and right. Have you forgotten you have your own children? What you’re making my son face, you shall face it too.

“You thief! I give you three days to do dna; you’ll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad.

“You know I’m married to someone else. He’s not the owner of those kids; he’s just taking money on their behalf and you say you’re looking for justice for Mohbad.”