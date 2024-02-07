Nigerian Army Locks Up Soldier Who Complained About Being Paid N50,000

A Nigerian soldier stationed in Maiduguri, Borno State, who disclosed that he is being paid N50,000 per month, has been detained by the Nigerian Army.

Naija News recalls that the soldier had expressed frustration about being unable to visit his family due to the transport fare.

The soldier had lamented that he spent one year in the bush in Borno and was given a pass to visit his family but could not go because of his N50,000 salary.

In the trending video, the soldier said he was told at the motor park that the transport fare to his town was N35,000, meaning that the trip would cost him N70,000 to and fro.

However, a report from Sahara Reporters has indicated that the soldier has been locked up in the ‘guardroom.’

Multiple sources told the aforementioned publication that army authorities considered the video embarrassing.

“Our colleague who complained about the transport fare more than his salary has been locked up in the guardroom,” one of the sources said

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, recently said that soldiers and military officers earn less than N50,000 as monthly salaries, while Generals and soldiers on operations get N1,200 for daily feeding.

The CDS disclosed this during an interview where he said that Nigerian soldiers and military officers were doing well and, therefore, should be paid salaries worth the jobs to encourage them to do more.