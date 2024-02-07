Nigeria, Angola Collaborate To Boost Power Generation, Water Supply

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Angolan government have officially joined forces to improve water supply and power generation in their respective countries.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, this collaborative effort was formalized during a significant meeting between the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Jose Bamoquina, and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, along with his state counterpart in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Utsev emphasized the importance of this partnership during the meeting, highlighting the necessity for both nations to exchange technical expertise and knowledge in crucial sectors.

He underscored the primary goal of enhancing citizens’ lives through advancements in water supply and hydropower generation. He acknowledged the importance of global support in achieving universal access to clean and safe water.

Utsev welcomed an invitation from Bamoquinna to visit Angola, aiming to strengthen the partnership across various mutually beneficial areas.

The Angolan Ambassador outlined the purpose of his visit, emphasizing the desire for increased collaboration to tap into the abundant mineral resources, particularly water and electricity, in both nations.

He highlighted Angola’s potential to export electricity to other countries and discussed plans for expanding and efficiently utilising six major dams with Nigeria’s technical expertise.

Bamoquina emphasized that the objective was to ensure access to potable water and improve irrigation farming for the Angolan population.

It’s worth recalling that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, previously stated that the Federal government intended to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Angola and Nigeria.

According to the minister, Nigeria and Angola share a significant relationship, being members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is eager to deepen the relationship between Nigeria and other African countries, including Angola.

“Nigeria is very keen to support Angola’s domestic and foreign aspirations and the country’s overall development, and we expect reciprocity in this regard. Indeed, the progress of one is the progress of all,” Idris said.

The minister further highlighted that Nigeria and Angola possess abundant natural resources, particularly oil and gas, which serve as significant revenue sources.

He emphasized that the two largest crude oil producers in Africa are regarded as ‘big brothers’ on the continent, with high expectations resting on their shoulders.