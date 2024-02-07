Insecurity: We Cannot Compare Obasanjo’s, Yar’Adua’s Presidency To Tinubu’s – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has highlighted significant differences in how former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua managed national security compared to President Bola Tinubu.

Obi pointed out that during the administration of Obasanjo, state governors were responsible for security within their respective states, unlike the current situation.

He advocated for granting more authority to state governors to address security challenges within their jurisdictions effectively.

Obi made these remarks during a panel discussion at the Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) held on Tuesday in Lagos.

The former Anambra State governor recalled that the former presidents had authorized governors to take action on certain security matters.

Obi said, “There is always between one President and another. We cannot compare President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency and Umaru Yar’Adua’s presidency to what we have after.

“Under Obasanjo, the governors were in charge of security. I requested that every DPOs (Divisional Police Officers) be removed, and I had it.

“I took decisions on security with the authority of the President during late President Umaru Yar’adua, and every month, there was a conversation between the President and the Governors.

“The governor have to be in charge of the state and be responsible.

“So, we need a President who is determined to give the governor authority to do something.”