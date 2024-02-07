INEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Winners Of Rerun, Bye-Elections 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, issued Certificates of Return to winners of Saturday’s rerun and bye-elections.

The electoral body on the 3rd of February, 2024, conducted legislative bye-elections and re-run elections across the country in 26 states.

Seven political parties won seats in both the National and State Houses of Assembly.

They are the Action Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, All Progressive Grand Alliance, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Peoples Democratic Party and the Young Progressives Party.

Naija News understands that the INEC national commissioners representing each of the states where the rerun and bye-elections were conducted, and the commission declared winners presented the certificates.

The national commissioners include Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, Baba Bila, Kudu Haruna, Sam Olumekun, Modibo Alkali, Kunle Ajayi, Kenneth Ukeagu, Abdullahi Zuru and Rodah Gumus.

The Senators-elected presented the certificates of return at INEC headquarters in Abuja were Prof. Anthony Okorie, Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Ebonyi (APC); Pam Dachungyang, Plateau North Senatorial, Plateau (ADP); and Musa Mustapha, Yobe East Senatorial District, APC, Yobe State.

Members-elect of the House of Representatives also issued their certificates of return were Ifeanyi Ozokwe, Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency (YPP-Anambra); Clara Nnabuife of Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency, (YPP-Anambra).

Others were Ehindero Babatunde, Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency (Ondo- APC), and Daniel Ago, Jos North/ Basa Federal Constituency (Plateau- LP).

Speaking with newsmen shortly after collecting his certificate, Dachungyang said, “I am happy that I have been made a senator. As humans, we pray that God gives us the wisdom to face any challenges. I thank God, my party and the people of Plateau State.”

Also, Ago noted that his priority is to tackle insecurity in Plateau.

Ago said, “My priority is to settle all the conflicts and tackle insecurity. We will put in all efforts to bring Plateau to its name (Home of Peace and Tourism).”

Okorie dedicated his victory to the people of Ebonyi South, urging them to have confidence in him to be their good representative in the Senate.