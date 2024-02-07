Ganduje: What Will Happen If Nigeria Becomes A One Party State – APC Chieftain, Eze

The former national publicity secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said the alleged plan to convert Nigeria to a one-party state will cause anarchy.

Eze stated this while responding to comments attributed to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, where the former Kano Governor was quoted as saying: “We work day and night to visualise Kano as a one-party state.”

Eze argued that if the plot to establish a single political party in Nigeria succeeds, the nation may forfeit whatever remains of its sovereignty, as the scheme will signify the formal collapse of democracy.

He lamented that the Nigerian political landscape has become an environment where those in power seek to perpetuate their rule regardless of the adverse impact on the welfare of the governed.

Referring to historical precedents, the APC chieftain highlighted the danger of such imperial sentiments in politics, condemning the similar mentality expressed by the late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, the then National Chairman of the PDP, sixteen years ago.

According to him: “Ganduje is not the first person of his stature to voice such imperial sentiments. Sixteen years ago, the then National Chairman of the PDP, the late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, boasted that his party would keep national power for 60 years.

“It was the stand of the likes of Ogbulafor that forced some of us patriotic Nigerians to meet and exiled PDP from governance and, unfortunately, the party that we struggled to install is hatching a similar mentality.”

“Such a move will be unfair to those that risked their lives to install APC with the hope of giving Nigeria and Nigerians not only a proper progressive political party but a party that will rescue the country from the challenges of poverty and insecurity.

“Humility in politics means accepting that one party doesn’t have all the answers; recognising that working in partnership is progress not treachery.”