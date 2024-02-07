Atiku Mourns Former Yobe Governor

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned former Yobe Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim who died while receiving treatments in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News recalls that Ibrahim, who governed Yobe from 1999 to 2007 before serving several terms in the Senate, passed away on 4th February while receiving treatment for a long-term illness in Saudi Arabia, where he will also be laid to rest.

However, mourning the late governor in a post via his official X account on Wednesday, Atiku described Ibrahim as a dependable leader who’s contribution to the development of Yobe state will remain indelible.

Atiku wrote, “I am saddened by the news of the loss of the former governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim. The late Governor Ibrahim was a dependable leader whose contribution to the development of Yobe State will remain indelible. May Almighty Allah comfort his family, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, declared Wednesday, February 7, as a work-free day in honour of the late former Governor of the State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Buni made this known in a statement on Tuesday by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

The statement said Wednesday was declared a work-free day in Yobe to mark the third-day prayers for the late Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The third-day prayers, according to him, would be offered at the Government House Mosque, Damaturu.

Mohammed also disclosed that the Yobe State government has officially taken over the funeral rites to honour the late governor, and Gov Buni, in the company of government officials and the family of the late governor, has been receiving condolences from sympathisers from within and outside the state at the Government House, Damaturu.