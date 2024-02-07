Address High Cost Of Living Before It’s Too Late – LP Tells Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the high cost of living in the country before the situation becomes unimaginable and worse.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

On Monday, some residents of Minna, Niger state capital, blocked major roads in the city to protest the rising cost of living in the country.

There was also a protest in Kano state over food inflation and the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

According to Ifoh, President Tinubu and his team should admit they’ve run out of ideas and should ask for help before it’s too late.

He asserted that no amount of propaganda can change the fact that more and more Nigerians are falling below the poverty line.

The statement reads, “It is deeply concerned about the increasing cost of living in Nigeria and how millions of Nigerians are battling with the crisis of food shortage since the turn of the year.

“It is either that the government is bereft of ideas on how to check this unfolding catastrophe or that it chose to continue to act as if it is still campaigning for office. This is no time for politics.

“Our presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi has said it time and again that until we get the leadership question right, we will continue to grapple in the dark.

“He has always said we need to move away from a consumption dependent economy to a productive one in order to shore up our foreign exchange reserves and ultimately strengthen the Naira for the economic boom we desire.

“Mr. President and his team should just admit they’ve run out of ideas, they should ask for help because it is now apparent that no amount of propaganda can change the fact that more and more Nigerians are falling below the poverty line.

“Local and foreign companies are folding up and government appears at a loss as to what next to do other than ask us all to pray.

“The Federal Government needs to take action to reduce the hardship being faced by the poor Nigerians, and seek help because things are becoming unbearable for average Nigerians.

“This must be done immediately to stem the rising tide of discontentment.”