Truck Falls Off Bridge In Plateau, Kills People, Cows

Three persons have died after a truck fell off an overhead bridge in Jos, Plateau State capital.

According to reports, the dire incident occured between 4 am and 5 am on Tuesday morning.

Residents gathered at the scene along Zaria told Punch that three persons were trapped under the vehicle and died afterwards while three others were also injured.

Also about 45 cows were also killed in the crash.

One of the residents, Timothy Garuba told the aforementioned publication that the accident happened when the truck was climbing the flyover bridge situated within Gada Biu /Kabong community in the early of hours of Tuesday.

Garuba said, “A truck driver lost control on the Kabong fly-over bridge in Jos North Local Government Area early this morning.

“The truck was carrying cows and passengers around 4:30 am when it fell off the bridge with passengers and some cows trapped under it. I can count 45 cows that are littered on the ground dead. Some passengers are trapped under the vehicle as well.”

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Peter Langsan, who confirmed the casualty figures, said that both the dead and the injured victims had been evacuated to the hospital.

Langsan said, “Our officers and men have just concluded the rescue operation here. It was an articulated vehicle carrying cows and human beings that fell off the bridge. Three persons died and three others were also injured. They have been taken to the hospital.”

He attributed the accident to speeding and warned motorists to stop carrying humans in vehicles meant for haulage.