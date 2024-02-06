Nigeria Renews Suspension Of Flights To Niger Republic

The Federal Government has extended the suspension of commercial flights between Nigeria and Niger Republic, adhering to a resolution by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This move comes in the aftermath of the political upheaval in Niger Republic on July 26, 2023, where a military coup led by General Abdourrahamane Tchiani ousted the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), detailing the continuation of this flight suspension, was issued in a letter titled “ECOWAS Restriction on the Republic of Nigeria,” dated February 2, 2024.

The directive was signed by Tayo John, the Director of Air Traffic Services, on behalf of the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), indicating a sustained effort to uphold the ECOWAS resolution amidst ongoing political tensions in the region.

The directive stated, “By ECOWAS resolutions, all commercial flights from Niger to Nigeria, or from Nigeria to Niger, or from Niger overflying Nigeria, or any state overflying Nigeria to Niger are suspended.

“These restrictions do not affect: overflight aircraft through Niger airspace; aircraft in a state of emergency and special flights.”

It disclosed further that “special flights are to obtain authorisation from the permanent secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.”