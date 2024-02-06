Michael Okpara University Suspends Academic Activities As Students Protest Fees Hike

All academic activities have been indefinitely suspended at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umuahia, Abia State.

Naija News reports that the management of the University announced this in a memo signed and issued on Tuesday by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, following students’ protest over a hike in school fees payment.

Video clips made available to this news platform show varsity students occupying major routes protesting the hike in the institution’s tuition fees.

Some students, who moved around the university premises, could be seen chanting songs like ‘we no go gree o, we no go gree’ and waving different placards.

Some also took to their social media pages to express their grievances over the development. It was also alleged that the Vice Chancellor stormed the examination hall to chase students who had not paid their fees.

See some of the clips below:

However, the varsity has issued a statement explaining what transpired.

Expressing regret over the protest and alleged breakdown of law and orders, the varsity said the students had been given enough time to pay their school fees but that a percentage of the students refused to adhere.

According to the statement, over 70% of the students had paid their charges and were taking their examinations peacefully before the protest began.

See the management’s statement below:

“INDEFINITE SHUTDOWN OF THE UNIVERSITY AND SUSPENSION OF ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES

“This is to notify the public that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State, woke up to experience the violation of the long-existing peace of the University this morning.

“Miscreants took over the University, chasing and pursuing the Vice-Chancellor, damaging his official vehicle and those of his officials, claiming that they were not allowed to take their 1” Semester examination owing to their failure to pay their charges.

“The University’s records show that more than 70% of the students had paid their charges and were peacefully taking their examinations, while more than two thousand were in the queue to pay and register for their courses before the miscreants and hoodlums took the stage to cause trouble and disrupted the long-standing peace of the University.

“To safeguard life and properties on Campus, the University Management has, on behalf of the Senate, ordered an indefinite shutdown of the University indefinitely.

“All students are advised to vacate the University premises immediately, but not later than 5.00 pm on Tuesday, 6th February 2024.

Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, CFS Vice-Chancellor.”

See a copy of the letter below: