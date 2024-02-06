FCT Development: Wike Attributes Progress To Tinubu’s Support

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has attributed the development initiatives spearheaded in the nation’s capital to President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made this statement during the commencement ceremony of the construction of a 5km dual carriageway in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The FCT Minister emphasized that the road project symbolizes efforts to restore the optimism of the people and affirm President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of the FCT.

He highlighted the fortunate backing of the President, who is fully committed to ensuring that all residents benefit from the fruits of democracy. Additionally, he stressed that the FCT Administration is obliged to excel, given the unwavering support it receives.

According to the Minister, “I want to say that Mr. President is fully in support of us, and his mandate is very clear to the Hon. Minister of State and my humble self.

“When you people are saying that the Minister of State and my humble self are working, it’s because we have a President who gives us anything we want.

“He has given us the support, and so we have no excuses to give but to let the people know that Mr. President is behind everything we are doing.

“Every request we have made, Mr. President has always given to us. So, for us, we don’t have any excuse not to do what we are supposed to do.“