Economy: CBN Gov, Finance Minister, Others To Appear Before House Of Reps Today

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, will appear before the House of Representatives to speak on the state of the economy.

Cardoso is to appear alongside the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji.

Naija News reports that the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Cardoso is scheduled to speak to the lawmakers during plenary to brief them on the free fall of the naira and other issues affecting the monetary side of the economy.

The CBN governor will appear before the lawmakers for a sectorial debate focusing on the financial sector.

Cardoso and other government officials are to brief the lawmakers on the state of the naira and the implementation of the 2024 budget.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, had last week announced that the sectorial debate for the financial sector “will assess the nation’s readiness to mobilise the necessary financial resources for implementing the budget.”

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, explained that the exercise is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in government operations.

He said: “The House of Representatives is set to hold the second edition of its sectoral debates/dialogue this Tuesday, 6th February 2024, as part of its periodic policy brief series.

“This edition of the dialogue billed for the financial sector is scheduled to feature key stakeholders in the sector such as the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and Planning, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS).”