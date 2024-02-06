Nigerians Shouldn’t Panic Over Current State Of Economy – CBN Gov, Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that the time to panic over the state of the economy is not now.

Naija News reports that the apex bank boss made this known in an interview on Arise Television aired on Monday.

The CBN chief said the time for Nigerians to panic over the state of the economy is in the past, adding that the Bola Tinubu government is working tirelessly to improve the economy.

He said: “The time for panic is not now. The time is past. We are on the road now where the right policy decisions are being taken.”

Cardoso said CBN’s decisions are validated by the international community, and the policies are improving the country’s ratings.

CBN Governor, Cardoso Reveals When Naira Will Be Stabilised

Meanwhile, Cardoso said the naira will stabilise as foreign investments come into the country.

In an interview with Arise Television on Monday, Cardoso said the reforms of the Bola Tinubu government are encouraging investors to return to the country.

The CBN boss said the foreign investors have taken an interest in understanding the reforms and how the economy has progressed.

Cardoso asserted that as international investors invest in Nigeria, foreign exchange volatility will reduce, resulting in the naira’s stability.