Customs Speaks On Involvement In Death Of Katsina Teenager

The Nigeria Customs Service has denied involvement in the death of a teenager at the Jibia Border Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that residents had claimed that the boy was killed by the driver of a commercial vehicle, jittering with the assumption that customs officers were chasing him.

The residents maintained that the driver of the J5 Peugeot van rammed into passersby around Tundun Wada Primary School, Jibia, killing the boy in the process.

However, in a statement on Monday, the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, extended the service’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.

Setting the record straight on what happened, the NCS spokesperson said that no officer drove the ill-fated car on the said date, contrary to the allegation making rounds in the media.

Maiwada also appealed for calmness among stakeholders and urged members of the public to adhere to government directives and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the country.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the devastating loss of a young life in the Jibia Border Area of Katsina State on Saturday, February 3, 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the innocent teenager whose life was tragically cut short.

“It is pertinent to address the misinformation circulating in the media regarding the reported killing of the teenager by a reckless driver of a J5 vehicle. The Federal Operations Unit Zone B, headquartered in Kaduna, covers 10 states plus the FCT, including Katsina, where the Jibia border is situated.

“We wish to clarify that our operatives neither drove the J5 vehicle nor intercepted it during the reported incident, contrary to some press allegations of the involvement of our officers. Preliminary reports revealed that the J5 vehicle was transporting soya beans, and the driver is currently in police custody pending further investigation.

“In this moment of grief and loss, we appeal for calmness from all stakeholders. We deeply appreciate the ongoing cooperation extended by the border communities as we work together to address challenges and promote safety and prosperity for all.”