Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 5th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 5th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Despite warnings by the Federal Government against crowd-funding for ransoms, the practice has continued to gain ground with the abductees and their families raising funds from relatives, friends, and social media to secure the release of kidnapped victims.

The Guardian: The adoption of the spot foreign exchange (FX) rate in computing duty on imported commodities has thrown importers and the entire business community into a panic mode. For the first time, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) raised the import duty exchange twice within 24 hours on Friday under the guise of “obeying” the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive.

Vanguard: There is heightened uncertainty in the currency market over the fortunes of the Naira this week, with investment analysts highlighting factors that will trigger further depreciation as well as the impact on Nigerians and the economy.

The Nation: Electricity supply which became unstable since the beginning of January across the country took a turn for the worse at the weekend. Supply of Megawatts (MW) to Distribution Companies (DisCos) sank to its lowest ebb with some of them getting zero allocation.

Daily Trust: Several previous actions and decisions of Mr. Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Mr. Godwin Emefiele, are threatening the credibility of the outcome of the assignment.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.