Man Beheads Girlfriend In Bayelsa

In a shocking incident in the riverine community of Kabeama, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, a man identified only as Tony, has been accused of beheading his girlfriend, Maxuel Ebibraladei.

The couple, who shared a child, were embroiled in a tragic event that has left the community in disbelief.

According to neighbours, the gruesome act occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around 3 am, with the severed head of the victim discovered at dawn.

The local residents quickly apprehended Tony as he attempted to flee the scene.

He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

The motive behind this heinous crime remains unclear, and the local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

The remains of Maxuel Ebibraladei have been transferred to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, as the community mourns the loss of the young woman.

Tony is currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), awaiting further legal proceedings.

A resident who spoke with Daily Trust said, “We don’t know what happened between the two lovers that would make him cut off the head of his girlfriend and mother of his child.

“The two of them were quiet and easy-going. We are at a loss as to what went wrong. The headless corpse of the lady was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, while the arrested boyfriend is in custody of the police in Yenagoa.”

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, confirmed the incident.