INEC Suspends Plateau Electoral Official Over Missing Ballot Papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Electoral Officer for Jos North Local Government Area, Fred Ogboji.

This decision comes in the wake of the rerun election held on Saturday, during which there was a case of missing ballot papers.

Isah Idakwo, the Head of Electoral Operations for INEC, confirmed the suspension in a letter addressed to Ogboji on Sunday.

According to the letter, the suspension is a precautionary measure to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident of the missing ballot papers.

As part of the suspension order, Ogboji has been instructed to hand over his duties to Elekwa Onyemauche, who currently serves as the Local Government Supervisor.

The commission has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and has assured the public that appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The letter reads, “You are directed to step aside from Office to enable the Commission carry out proper investigation and circumstances that lead to the missing of Federal House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units in your Local Government.

“You are further directed to handover to Barr. Elekwa Onyemauche, the Local Government Supervisor, and the two RA Supervisors of Tudun Wada Kapong and Naraguta B (E.O Shendam and E.O Kanke Local Government Areas, respectively) to coordinate and complete the remaining process.”

Naija News recalls INEC rescheduled elections in 16 polling units in Jos north/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau, due to the missing ballot papers.

The election was rescheduled to February 4.

The resident electoral commissioner (REC), Oliver Agundu, had said the commission discovered the missing ballot papers on the eve of the rerun, adding that the case had been referred to the security agencies for investigation.

He said, “Determined that voters in the affected polling units were not disenfranchised, the commission convened a stakeholders’ meeting to explain the situation and discuss the way forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was resolved that the commission should remobilise and conduct the election in the affected polling units on Sunday, February 4, 2024, to conclude the process in the federal constituency.”