FNPP Alleges Plot By Some Groups To Weaken Tinubu’s Administration

There is reportedly a plot by certain individuals in the country with unpatriotic intentions to cause distraction and weaken the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This assertion was made by the professionals and businessmen in the country under the aegis of the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP), Naija News reports.

According to FNPP, these individuals are planning coordinated attacks on the office of the Chief of Staff to the President to distract and weaken the Tinubu-led government.

The elite group insisted it gathered intelligence suggesting that those responsible for these attacks were enemies of the Tinubu administration, noting that their objective was to divert the government’s attention away from achieving its set objectives and goals.

They said the office of the Chief of Staff, held by Femi Gbajabiamila, is being targeted due to its sensitive nature and its crucial role in the success of any administration.

According to Daily Trust, the FNPP, in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday through its National Coordinator, Chief Okey Ezenwa, expressed concern over these attacks and emphasized the importance of safeguarding the office of the Chief of Staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Ezenwa, a former Assistant National Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former National Director of the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Council, additionally cautioned that the adversaries of the Tinubu administration have enlisted unknowing fifth columnists and malicious writers to create baseless accusations against the Chief of Staff. They intend to sow internal discord and undermine the administration’s strength.