Buhari Administration’s Failure To Re-Arrest Freed Terrorists, Contributing To Insecurity – Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, asserted that the current heightened insecurity in Nigeria can be attributed to the failure of the previous administration led by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari to recapture terrorists who were illegally freed from prison.

Naija News recalls that on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, under former President Buhari’s administration, hundreds of terrorists riding motorcycles stormed Kuje prisons and reportedly liberated over 600 of the 900 inmates.

Omokri alleges that the Buhari administration failed to apprehend the unlawfully released terrorists, resulted in Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

Furthermore, Omokri criticized certain politicians from the previous administration, such as Isa Pantami, asserting that they lack the moral authority to claim that Nigeria faces worse insecurity under President Tinubu than it did under ex-President Buhari.

In a released statement on his X handle, Omokri criticized efforts by supporters of Buhari to reshape the narrative and depict themselves as champions, stressing the importance of acknowledging past shortcomings for the nation’s advancement.

Omokri’s post partly reads, “The fact remains that the insecurity in Abuja and Nigeria is not as bad as it was under Buhari. In the specific case of Abuja, Nigeria is paying the price for the failure of Buhari and his cronies, like Pantami, who refused to rearrest the over 600 terrorists that were jailbroken from Kuje under their watch.

“Nigeria is progressing without Buhari and Pantami. Jailbreaks, airport invasions and train bombings are now a thing of the past. Oil thefts have reduced, and our oil production has increased from what it was under Buhari to about 2 million barrels per day today.

“And no police stations have been destroyed in the Southeast since Buhari’s inept regime thankfully came to an end. And I, for one, will not stand idly by while Pantami and others, like Nasir El-Rufai, who, by his own admission, was paying bandits in Kaduna, attempt to rewrite history and cast themselves and Buhari as heroes of a tragedy they created.”