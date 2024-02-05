Court Dismisses Fubara’s Loyalists Bail

The bail applications filed by the loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who were linked with the state assembly explosion, have been dismissed by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the defendants, namely Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod, were facing terrorism-related charges for their alleged involvement in the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly in October 2023.

They were also accused of killing police officers.

It could be recalled that the explosion occurred on October 30, 2023, amidst reports of attempts to impeach Governor Fubara by certain lawmakers.

It was reported that suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the assembly complex, causing a fire incident.

However, despite the first to third defendants’ plea for bail due to health conditions, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, in a ruling on Monday, rejected their applications.

The judge emphasized that the defendants were charged with a capital offense, involving terrorism and alleged murder.

Olajuwon further stated that there was no substantiated proof indicating that the correctional center’s facilities are inadequate to address the health requirements of the defendants.

She emphasized that the evidence presented in court demonstrated the competence and sufficient resources of the health center’s experts in handling the defendants’ condition.

Consequently, the case has been postponed until February 8, 2024, for the hearing to take place.