A Country Will Not Survive If Government Officials Are Richer Than Businessmen And Manufacturers – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for the ruling class to tackle corruption and criminality as a means of moving the country forward.

The LP flag bearer insisted that corruption and criminality kill professionalism and hard work.

He urged the government to do everything in its power to fight the situation and ultimately drive the country forward.

Obi stated this at the 21st CVL Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium on Skills-Driven Entrepreneurship, to mark the 68th birthday of Prof. Pat Utomi on Monday in Lagos.

“Any country where the government officials are richer than businessmen and manufacturers will not survive.

“We must dismantle corruption and reward people for their talents, skills and energy,” he said.

According to him, the country must be structured in a way that people’s talents and hard work give them the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the economy.

In a panel discussion, Dr Alfred Okoigun, Founder/ Group Managing Director, Arco Group Plc, charged the government to be deliberate and intentional in supporting local production.

Okoigun implored Nigerians to scale-up their skills to improve their lives and contribute to the economy.

Story continues below advertisement

He also advised entrepreneurs to be concerned about making impact in business and not just making money.