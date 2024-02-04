Police React As Abducted Ekiti Schoolchildren, Teachers Regain Freedom

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the release of the kidnapped pupils and staff of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti.

Naija News earlier reported that the abducted pupils and staff regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday after spending at seven days in captivity.

Recall that the students and teachers were kidnapped on Monday evening along Emure–Eporo Road while returning to Eporo after closing the school.

Speaking with Punch on Sunday morning, the state Police Command Spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the abductees were rescued today at about 01.30 am.

Abutu, however, revealed that the driver was dead, stressing that he was killed by the abductors.

He said, “All victims were rescued today at about 1.30 am, but unfortunately, we lost the driver who was suspected killed by the abductors.”

In a chat with the newspaper, a government official at Emure Ekiti confirmed the release of the abductees

He said, “The abductees are here, the parents and family members are here. I will give you details shortly.”

Alos speaking, a source said that officials of the state Ministry of Health were on the ground to take them to Ado Ekiti, the state capital, for medical attention.