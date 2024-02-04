Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 4th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 4th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The rerun elections conducted in some states on Saturday in 26 states of the federation were characterised by violence, vote-buying, ballot snatching, disruption and low turnout of voters. The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted by-elections in nine states for two senators, four members of the House of Representatives and three members of state Houses of Assembly to replace members who passed away or resigned their memberships of the assemblies.

The Guardian: Thirty-Three years after the nation’s seat of power was moved from Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has begun a comprehensive rejig of its governance system to curb rising spate of insecurity threatening its 8.5 million population.

Vanguard: Is insecurity spiralling out of control in Nigeria because of the worsening cases of kidnapping and banditry across the country? Umar Aliyu, a retired military captain, says not exactly. But the former military intelligence officer acknowledges that the security meltdown in Nigeria is worrisome as, according to him, the government is treating threats to the nation with kid gloves.

The Nation: Determined to deliver the dividends of democracy, President Bola Tinubu has redefined the priorities of his administration. He has placed premium on security for peace, food security, infrastructure, education, health, and social investment.

Daily Trust: The volatility in the exchange rate of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, has raised the fare for the 2024 intending Muslim pilgrims from the initial N4.5 million pegged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to N4.9 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.