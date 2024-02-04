Nigerian Filmmaker Reportedly Commits Suicide After Killing His Girlfriend In Lagos

A Nigerian filmmaker, identified as Adebayo Adeseko, has reportedly committed suicide after killing his girlfriend, Sarah Adesanya, in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

Naija News learned that the duo had a misunderstanding on Saturday and were seen by neighbours arguing profusely till Sunday morning when Bayo allegedly beat Sarah to death before ending his life.

In a video making rounds online, the couple could be seen lying dead in a pool of their blood.

According to Sarah’s sister, Layor, in a post via X, a neighbour had in June 2023 hinted to her about the travails that Sarah was going through at the hands of her boyfriend, noting that she was constantly being subjected to assault.

Layor said she confronted her sister about the issue, but she denied the claim, adding she also reported the matter to the Nigerian police, but they told her that nothing could be done until Sarah reported the incident.

Confirming the incident to LIB, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the couple, Adebayo Adeseko, 30, and Adesanya Sarah, 36, were found dead at the home in the Ojodu area of the state today.

He said investigation has commenced to unravel the true circumstances leading to their death.

Also, taking to her Instagram page, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing wrote, “It’s really disheartening to hear of the passing of Serah💔💔 I have known Serah since 2012,a young hardworking lady who was all about her business and fending for herself,Omo this one really touch me….And I know there are loads of people out there who are still in a Toxic relationship,Why not LEAVE to LIVE?

“Some of you are there because you don’t have any oda option,is de*th a better option? I don’t even have the right words right now,but if you are a lady or a guy reading this and you are in an abusive relationship,this post should be the reason you park your load and RUNNNN for your life…Omo this life too sweet ooooooo!!!!!! TOH! #Ripserah”