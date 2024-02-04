Nangolo Mbumba Sworn In As New Namibian President

Namibia’s former Vice President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, has been sworn in as the fourth President.

Mbumba, who held the vice president position since 2018, was sworn in on Sunday by Chief Justice Peter Shivute in Windhoek, the country’s capital.

Born on August 15, 1941, Mbumba is a member of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO). He headed several Namibian ministries: Agriculture, Water and Rural Development (1993–1996), Finance (1996–2003), Information and Broadcasting (2003–2005) Education (2005–2010) and Safety and Security (2010–2012).

From 2012 to 2017, he was the secretary-general of SWAPO.

It was earlier reported that the Namibian government had announced that President Geingob died on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Lady Pohamba Hospital, a private hospital in Windhoek.

Geingob died at 82 weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Reacting, Mbumba, who announced the death of the late President on Sunday, said the nation had lost its pillar and the chief architect of its constitution.

According to him, the President died despite the best efforts of his medical team to ensure his recovery.

Mbumba said the President’s wife, Monica Geingos and his children were by his side when he passed on.