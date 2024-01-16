Namibia Stun Tunisia In 2023 AFCON Group E Opener

The giants killers have continued to emerge in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Namibia stunned Tunisia in the Group A opener this evening.

The first half of the 2023 AFCON group stage game ended in a goalless draw with Tunisia having more of the ball than Namibia who depended more on counterattacks.

In the second half, Tunisia continued to record more of the ball while Namibia maintained their counter-attacking football, which paid off in the 88th minute.

Bethuel Muzeu, who plays for the South African National First Division club, Black Leopards, provided an assist to 33-year-old Deon Kavendji of Orlando Pirates to grab a historic 1-0 win.

The slim victory means that Namibia, who have never won an AFCON game before today, are currently topping Group E with three points in one game pending the outcome of the South Africa vs Mali clash tonight.

Namibia’s next game in the group stage is against South Africa on January 21. While Tunisia’s must-win game is against Mali on January 20.

This is the second time a minnow in the competition has defeated one of the tournament’s big guns, Tunisia. Ghana who have won the tournament four times were the first giants in the 2023 AFCON to suffer a defeat at the hands of minnows, Cape Verde.

Nigeria and Egypt suffered unprecedented draws against minnows, Equatoria Guinea and Mozambique, respectively.