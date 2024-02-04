Man Makes History, Becomes First Traditional Ruler With Hearing-Impairment In Abia

A monarch with hearing impairment, Royal Highness Eze Anthony Chukwunyere Anyiam Ohaeri, Awa-Ukwu II has been installed as the traditional ruler of Umuawa Alaocha Autonomous Community in Abia State.

Eze Ohaeri was the first traditional ruler to be installed in the community.

The traditional ruler and first son of the late Eze Anyiam Ohaeri, the Utuhutu I of Umuawa Alaocha Autonomous Community has two wives and four children.

Speaking during the coronation ceremony held at the Community Primary School Umuawa, Abia State, Governor Alex Otti restated his administration’s commitment to removing the barriers against persons living with disabilities in the state in order to give them a sense of belonging.

Otti, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Persons with Disabilities, David Anyaele, said that the government was desirous to ensure that its rebuilding agenda was achieved.

He recalled that the state has launched numerous programmes and policies aimed at improving the welfare of the citizenry.

On his part, the traditional ruler thanked the state government for breaking the norm which saw his emergence as the first hearing-impaired person to assume the role of a traditional ruler in Abia State.

“It may interest you to know that this is the first time in the history of this community, state and nation that a hearing impaired (deaf) person has been made a traditional ruler.

“Also, I would like to add that even in the bible, no hearing impaired person became king. This is the first of its kind.

“My governor, you have further proven the fact that you are indeed a jinx breaker,” he said.