INEC Declares Reps Bye-Election Inconclusive In Taraba

The Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing House of Representative by-election in Taraba State has been ruled inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the election’s Returning Officer, Daniel Ayuba, took the decision after collating the results from the three local government councils that comprised the Jalingo constituency.

Ayuba explained that the decision to declare the election inconclusive was taken in line with the provisions of the electoral act that stipulates that if the margin of victory is less than the total number of collected PVCs in the area where the election was cancelled then results cannot be announced.

He said, “In the current electoral Act, there is a principle which stipulates that, if the margin of victory is less than the total number of collected PVCs in the areas where the election is cancelled, the result cannot be declared and anyone declared returned.

“Consequently, the election is inconclusive, and a rerun would be held in the respective areas between the candidate with the highest votes and the first runner-up.”

Saturday’s election was held in the constituency to fill the seat left by Ismaila Maihanchi’s passing. Maihanchi had won the general election in February 2023, which took place prior to the 10th National Assembly’s inauguration.