Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 4th February 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1460 and sell at N1470 on Saturday 3rd February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1460 Selling Rate N1470

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1413 Selling Rate 1414

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the mechanical completion of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company has been fixed for the first quarter of 2024.

NNPCL is in charge of three refineries in Nigeria, including WRPC, which is situated in Warri, Delta State, and was founded in 1978.

Naija News reports that the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State and the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State are the other two. Both facilities are undergoing continuing rehabilitation.

With a daily capacity of 125,000 barrels of crude oil, the Warri refinery is a sophisticated conversion refinery.

A 1988-founded petrochemical plant that produces carbon black and polypropylene is part of the complex.