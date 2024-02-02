NNPCL To Complete Warri Refinery Q1 Of 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the mechanical completion of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company has been fixed for the first quarter of 2024.

NNPCL is in charge of three refineries in Nigeria, including WRPC, which is situated in Warri, Delta State, and was founded in 1978.

Naija News reports that the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State and the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State are the other two. Both facilities are undergoing continuing rehabilitation.

With a daily capacity of 125,000 barrels of crude oil, the Warri refinery is a sophisticated conversion refinery.

A 1988-founded petrochemical plant that produces carbon black and polypropylene is part of the complex.

Though it is not currently producing refined goods since the Federal Government is renovating the facility, it does supply petroleum products to southern and southwest Nigeria.

However, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, stated in a succinct response to a question from reporters about when the plant would be mechanically finished, that the goal was to have it fixed in the first quarter of this year.

“Warri should be done by Q1 (first quarter) 2024,” he stated.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said that work was still ongoing at the Warri refinery.

He revealed this in response to a query concerning the Port Harcourt refinery, whose mechanical completion was extensively celebrated by the Federal Government on December 21, 2023.

Although Lokpobiri had acknowledged that the plants were undergoing extensive renovation, he was upbeat that the facilities will soon be operational.