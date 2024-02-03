Truck Crushes Man To Death In Lagos

A truck driver in the early hours of Saturday crushed an unidentified scavenger to death at Mile 12 Market along Ikorodu Road in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the public relations officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

Taofiq said the driver of the containerised truck with number plate LSR 901 XV lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure while travelling at full speed.

According to him, a group of miscreants and thugs attacked the truck driver following the death of the scavenger before LASTMA officials, with the assistance of security officers, saved the driver and took him to Ketu Police Divisional Headquarters.

Taofiq noted that the victim was saved alive from the accident scene by LASTMA officers but died shortly after.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority today apprehended an articulated truck driver after crushing a scavenger pushing wheelbarrow to death by Mile 12 Market, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

“The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the accident happened between a 16-tyre articulated truck ‘DAF’ (LSR 901 XV) and a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow on the main carriageway by Mile 12 market inward Ketu along Ikorodu Expressway, Lagos.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of an articulated truck lost control while on top speed due to a brake failure and rammed into a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow on the main carriage way inward Ketu, Lagos.

“Upon information on the death of the scavenger, some miscreants and hoodlums trooped out to attack the truck driver but, he was rescued to Ketu Police Divisional Headquarters by Lastma officials with the support of security personnel.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan appealed to Market leaders to regularly carry out safety enlightenment campaign on the danger using wheelbarrow to convey goods or food items on highways across the State.”