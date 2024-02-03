Influential Northern Senator Under Watch, Accused Of Holding Regular Meetings With Terror Suspects

In a shocking revelation, a prominent Northern Senator, who also chairs a sensitive committee in the Senate, is currently under the close watch of the country’s security agencies for his alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping activities.

This startling information was disclosed by reliable sources to Saturday Vanguard, highlighting a significant breach of trust within the ranks of the nation’s lawmakers.

According to confidential sources, the senator’s involvement in these unlawful activities is well-documented and known to the relevant government bodies.

The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, emphasized the gravity of the lawmaker’s actions, describing them as unpatriotic and detrimental to the peace and stability of the Northern region and the country at large.

The agencies are reportedly compiling evidence against the senator, and steps are being taken to ensure that he is held accountable for his actions.

One of the sources said, “We are aware of the Senator’s unholy relationship with the enemies of state, including the number of times he had held nocturnal meetings with kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in Abuja, the seat of power.”

It was also learnt that the parliamentarian, who is allegedly linked to an outspoken Islamic scholar, brings his overwhelming influence to bear on investigative activities of relevant security agencies.

Among other crimes allegedly committed by the lawmaker is the fact that he knows those behind the kidnap of some female students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State and the corps members from Akwa Ibom State who were seized on their way to Sokoto and have since been kept away by their abductors.

One of the top sources said further on the antics of the Senator, “Relevant security agencies have since unravelled the identity of a Senator from the North, who is the chief sponsor and financier of banditry and other terror-related activities in parts of the North.

“As a matter of fact, he is in marriage with the bandits, who have been terrorising the North Central and the North West areas.

“His tendencies are so disruptive and over-arching that he interferes with the investigative activities of security and other law enforcement agencies, who have continued to make inroads into terrorism, sponsorship and financing.

“Let me shock you: investigations have so far revealed that the lawmaker knows where kidnapped Zamfara female varsity students, and members of the National Youth Service Corps are being held.”

Another informed source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “Security agencies are aware of the Senator’s disruptive activities and have placed him under surveillance, being a person of interest.

“While an influential Islamic scholar can be said to be in bed with suspected terrorists, this high-profile Nigerian is in marriage with the bandits, and you know what that mean.

“We are wondering why he was given such a sensitive chairmanship position to occupy, considering his antecedents, which were appropriately communicated to the highest authorities.

“The truth of the matter is that security agencies are doing their best in terms of intelligence, investigations and operations, but what they need to identify, isolate and bring terrorists and their sponsors/financiers to deserved justice, is the political will on the part of government.”