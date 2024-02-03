Court Asks Woman Convicted For N3 Million Fraud To Pay N20,000 To Avoid Three-year Jail Term

In what some netizens have described as ridiculous and more lenient than a mere slap on the wrist, a High Court in Gombe State has ordered one Rose Dogara Silas Gyar to pay the sum of N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira Only) to avoid a three-year jail term.

In a report seen by Naija News on the verified Facebook account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the suspect, Gyar, was brought before Justice Abdul Hamid by the Gombe Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency on charges of defrauding one Saifullahi Sani Abdullahi of N3 million.

Naija News learnt that the accused had deceived Abdullahi by falsely promising to assist him in obtaining a loan through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme, which is designed to support farmers.

Gyar and her accomplice, Mohammad Babayo Maina, had convinced Abdullahi that he would receive financial assistance and agricultural inputs from the CBN if he provided N3 million as collateral for the loan.

However, when Abdullahi realized that he had been deceived and failed to receive any support from the CBN, he reported Gyar and her accomplice to the EFCC, as he was unable to obtain a refund from them.

Based on the report, Gyar was arraigned on one.-count charge bordering on cheating to the tune of N3,000,000.00 contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code.

She, however, pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to her, upon which prosecution counsel, M.D Aliyu prayed the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

Nevertheless, the defense counsel, S.O Kumu, implored the court to exhibit leniency, emphasizing that the defendant has expressed genuine remorse and has completely compensated the victim for the ill-gotten gains.

Justice Hamid, however, found her guilty and imposed a three-year prison sentence, along with the alternative of a fine amounting to N20,000 (Twenty Naira only).

In a separate development, the Gombe Zonal Command of the EFCC has apprehended Yusufu Tanimu for engaging in fraudulent activities related to Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards in the state capital.

Tanimu’s arrest was made possible due to credible information regarding his alleged participation in ATM card fraud at Ecobank Plc.

Upon his arrest, various items were seized from him, including 33 ATM cards from different banks, a Techno phone, and an ATM card holder.

Once the investigation into his illicit activities is completed, he will be brought before the court to face charges.